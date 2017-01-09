Passionate curler to sweep into Weyburn

Rob Swan is nuts about curling.

His passion began in his early years in his hometown of Harvey Station, New Brunswick.

Swan has been travelling the world for the last 2 1/2 years, curling everywhere he goes. In October, he curled 15 games in 11 days in 10 countries in Europe, setting what he called an unofficial record.

"It started out as a fundraiser for my hometown club." Swan told Discover Weyburn. "I never go into a curling facility with my hand out asking for money, but quickly after starting this, I found a second mission that curling is not being promoted the way it should. It's a passion and I love the sport. More importantly, I love the people that look after the sport right across the country."

Swan's next stop: Saskatchewan, where he plans to curl in 31 facilities between January 11th and 24th. "That's where the heart blood of curling comes from, is Saskatchewan and Manitoba." said Swan. "And it was shocking for me, to find out that curling facilities in Saskatchewan have closed."

On the 19th of January he'll curl in Weyburn. And Milestone. And Pense. And Regina. (Scroll down for his full schedule)

The New Brunswick man has been on the phone, lining up his games in Saskatchewan, and is pleased with the response. "Oh, some people think I'm nuts, but that's OK. But other than that, the welcome that I am getting so far in Saskatchewan has been remarkable, absolutely just remarkable."

Swan has even had to turn down curling gigs in this province, because his schedule is so full.

While having fun with the sport he loves, there is a serious side to what Swan is doing. It's an appeal to save the sport of curling. "Small governments and provincial governments should be promoting this sport more than anyone because it is a sport for life, unlike any other sport." added Swan.

"There's curling facilities out there that, to put it nicely, are on life support. And if I can go in and exchange ideas from them that I have learned from different curling facilities that might help them, I'm willing to do that."

As for his curling skills, Swan offers a blunt assessment. "You will never see me on TV. You will never see me throw the first stone at a big bonspiel. I'm a club curler trying to make a difference. I miss shots like everybody else, and that's OK. I go into a club to have fun, meet some great people that happen to curl, and have a great game."

Swan's passion for curling costs him in time and money. "I work full time. I work full time for 2 weeks, and then I have 2 weeks off, that's my usual contract. So in the wintertime, starting in October I usually go curl."

"It does cost me a lot of money. My banker wishes I didn't curl. She wishes that Tonya Harding would come around and break my leg, or something like that." he said with a chuckle.

Alberta is next on Swan's intinerary when he finishes up in Saskatchewan. And next year, he's planning to visit every curling club in .. Scotland.

SWAN'S SASKATCHEWAN SCHEDULE

Jan 11 Granite 9am, Weldhiem 3pm, Shellbrook 7pm

Jan 12 Candle Lake 9am, Christopher Lake 1pm, Prince Albert 630pm

Jan 13 Duck Lake 10 am, CN 630pm

Jan 14 Wakaw 9am, Tisdale 6pm

Jan 15 Delmeny 9am, Delisle 12pm, Nutana 430pm

Jan 16 Bethune 1pm, Moose Jaw 7pm

Jan 17 Abbey 9am, Hazlet 3pm, Swift Current 7pm

Jan 18 Imperial 3pm, Watrous 7pm

Jan 19 Milestone 9am, Weyburn 1pm, Pense 5pm, Callie 9pm

Jan 20 Lumsden 9am, Highland 2pm, Tartan 7pm

Jan 21 Ituna 3pm, Foam Lake 630pm

Jan 22 Humboldt 2pm

Jan 23 Sutherland 6pm

For more information on Rob Swan's journey, CLICK HERE.