Phase 1 Highway 35 construction nearly complete

Phase one of the bridge construction north of Weyburn on Highway 35, just before Francis, is almost complete.

Brandy Leippi with the Ministry of Highways said it should be complete sometime February.

Phase two will begin in the spring, when paving of the bridge can take place.

Leippi reminds drivers, the reduced speed limit in the area is 30 kilometres per hour, with one lane traffic and a stop light for both directions.

When the phase one is completed, there will be a temporary clay surface on the bridge. During that time, the speed limit will be 60 km/hour.

Currrent road conditions and updates on construction work can be found on the Ministry of Highway's Road Report.