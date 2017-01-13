Photographs by Weyburn people showcases love for local parks

They are a hot commodity and you better get yours quick!

The City of Weyburn Parks Board recently released a calendar which features photos taken by local people of the park spaces they love most in Weyburn.

Calendars can be purchased at City Hall for $15 (plus tax), with the money raised going towards funding for local parks.

Last summer, the provincial government cut funding to some urban and municipal parks across the province; Tatagwa Parkway was one of those parks which lost funding.

Winston Bailey, city councillor and member of the Weyburn Parks Board, said despite the funding cut, Tatagwa Park remains a high priority for the community.

"We've seen the need for it and so in the need there are continual plans to improve it and maintain it," he said.