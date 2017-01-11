Police deal with domestic disputes; impaired drivers

The Weyburn Police Service responded to a number of calls this week involving domestic disputes. As well, impaired drivers were a concern for police, as were harassing messages on social media. Here are some of the calls police in Weyburn responded to in the past week.

January 2nd

Around 7:15 p.m., the Weyburn Police Service was dispatched to a residence regarding a domestic dispute between a 50-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman. Other family members arrived before police, and the man left with the family. Alcohol was a contributing factor to the situation. No further involvement from police was needed.

Roughly two hours later, police were called to a residence regarding another domestic issue. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old man, who ended up being arrested for public intoxication, and was held in cells until sober.

January 5th

Just before 5:30 p.m., police were called about a possible impaired driver. The vehicle was located, and stopped. As a result of the stop, a 43-year-old woman was arrested, and charged with impaired driving, and driving while over .08. Her drivers’ licence was suspended indefinitely, pending the outcome in court, and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

A complaint was received by the Weyburn Police Service about harassing social media messages. The incident, involving a 34-year-old woman who police say was the victim, and a 17-year-old girl. The matter is still under investigation. Police are advising residents of Weyburn that hiding behind social media posts doesn’t protect someone from possible charges under Weyburn’s bylaw concerning electronic bullying, and there is the possibility of criminal prosecution if appropriate.

January 7th

Police were called out to a domestic dispute around 11:00 a.m.. The dispute, involving a 30-year-old woman and 28-year-old man, was mediated without further police involvement, and counselling was arranged.

January 8th

Around 2:30 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop. The stop resulted in a 19-year-old man being arrested at the scene. He now faces charges of impaired driving and driving over .08. His licence was suspended indefinitely pending an outcome in court, and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Police received a complaint about harassing messages posted on social media. The matter was investigated by the police. It was determined the complaint was unfounded.

A traffic stop early the next morning saw a 19-year-old man get charged with driving an unregistered vehicle. He was also charged with driving while suspended. The ticket for driving an unregistered vehicle was $580.00