Prairie Sky Co-op helping out minor hockey

Prairie Sky Co-op helping out Weyburn Minor Hockey Friday morning, on the eve of one of their biggest events of the year.

Jerry Ponto, manager of member relations for Prairie Sky Co-op, along with Rob Kalman, the Food Marketing Manager, presented $500 in gift cards to the WMHA. The gift cards will be used as a prize for a raffle during the weekend festivities.

“Just a feel good thing, and we hope a lucky winner picks up that $500 in gift cards, and like we always say with that, spend it all in one place,” Ponto said after the presentation.

The donation is the latest in community building from Prairie Sky Co-op. Ponto pointed out they sponsor minor sports throughout the year, and many employees have children, and are coaches in minor sports including hockey.

“One of the Co-op’s mandates, as a community builder, is to support the youth of our communities, and one way we do that is trying to hopefully help keep children actively involved in minor sports,” Ponto added.

Weyburn will be holding events throughout the weekend for Hockey Weekend in Saskatchewan, including having nearly every team in Weyburn taking the ice for a home game. There will be other events, such as street hockey and a pancake breakfast for players.