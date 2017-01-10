Promoter touts eco-intitiatives in proposed refinery

An official with a company planning an oil refinery for the Stoughton area says the project will include eco-friendly initiatives.

"Looking ahead to the carbon emission tax, the carbon emission as a whole, we really want to do our part and make this a green facility," Keith Stemler, Chief Executive Officer of Dominion Energy said in a weekend interview with Discover Weyburn. "I was on a call yesterday with the engineers, and we were discussing you know, what's our primary focus on just retention of any kind of emissions from the plant, and that's going to be a primary focus."

Stemler added that intiatives geared toward helping the environment won't end there. Another goal, he said, is to reduce the overall heat of the plant. " If we can reduce the heat 200 degrees fahrenheit, it reduces the overall emissions and the heat emissions from the plant." said Stemler.

"So that's also very do-able. With the water resources we have we can keep the plant very cool, but still produce a high quality finish product, end product." he added.

Stemler says company engineers will travel to the United States in March to study how larger plants make use of emissions capture technology.

Issues such as these may be raised when the company holds a townhall meeting with Stoughton-area residents later this month.

That meeting has been scheduled for January 19th, from 1:00 to 4:00, at the Stoughton Legion Hall.