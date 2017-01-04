UPDATED: Province announces health regions to be consolidated into 1

The provincial health minister, Jim Reiter, has accepted the recommendations of the Saskatchewan Advisory Panel on Health System Structure. The panel, put in place by former health minister Dustin Duncan, made a number of recommendations, of which the consolidation of the 12 existing regional health authorities into one single provincial authority was at the top.

“One provincial health authority that is focussed on better coordination of health services across the province will improve the quality of care patients receive,” Reiter said in a press release. “It will also reduce administration and duplication across the health system.”

The panel also recommended a single board of governors be appointed to run the authority. As well, systemwide improvements, such as consolidation of health system administrative support function, some clinical services such as laboratory and diagnostic imaging, and the planning, dispatch and delivery of emergency medical services.

Dr. Dennis Kendel was one of the members of the advisory panel. He said they recognize the changes are significant, and wants to the government and senior leaders within the system to take the time needed to ensure a smooth transition.

Work has already begin on implementation planning at the Ministry of Health. The plan will include legislation, governance, financial, and change management considerations. There was no date provided for when the consolidation will be completed, but it is expected to happen this fall.

Marga Cugnet is the CEO of the Sun Country Health Region. In an interview with Discover Weyburn after the announcement was made, she said the key to the consolidation will be to make the transition as seamless as possible for residents and patients.

“We want to make sure that focus and make sure that health services continue on, and that they are safe, quality services for our patients during this transition period, and we require our frontline staff to provide those services,” Cugnet stated.

While there are a number of questions remaining about the process, one thing that is known, is that the Sun Country Health Region will not exist as it is today when everything has wrapped up.

Discover Weyburn will continue to follow this story.