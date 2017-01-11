Province releases health savings estimates

The provincial government has released more details about the upcoming transition to a single health authority in Saskatchewan. The SaskParty provided some examples of the administrative savings they say will occur when the 12 current health regions are amalgamated.

The government says about $700,000 dollars will be saved in board governance costs and about $9-million with the consolidation of information technology. They add there will also be a reduction in salary expenses for senior executive level positions and estimate that the potential savings will be between $10 and $20 million dollars by the 2018-19 fiscal year.

While no date for the transition has been given, estimates put the change into play as early as this fall.