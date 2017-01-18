PSA from Sun Country Health Region

A dog bite incident on Monday has the Sun Country Health Region's public health department looking for help.

The incident took place Jan. 16, around 5 p.m., near Sims Avenue and Government Road

Karli Loos with Public Health said they need to confirm the health status of the animal to prevent the victim from getting unnecessary rabies vaccinations. They are looking for the owners of the dog or anyone who knows the health of the animal.

The dog is said to be of medium size, tan coloured straight hair, a pointy face with floppy ears and a red collar. It is believed the dog was a young labrador or retriever mix.

If you have any information regarding this case you can contact 1-888-295-8005.