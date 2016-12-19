Record natural gas consumption during cold snap

Saskatchewan set a record for natural gas consumption during the recent cold spell last week.

Vanessa Beaupre of SaskEnergy says the peak ocurred during minus 30 temperatures with high wind chill values, on Friday night. "It started at 9 am on Friday the 16th, and carried over until 9 on Saturday the 17th, and we beat the record by about 3 per cent." Beaupre told Discover Weyburn.

Beaupre says cold wasn't the only reason for the record. "It's a combination of the very cold temperaures that we've just experienced and it is also the increase in customers that we've seen over, since 2008 we've had an increase of 50 thousand customers, including industrial customers."

Despite the peak usage, Beaubre assures us that having an adequate supply of natural gas is not a problem. "For instance, in these last couple of weeks, we've had 7 of the top 10 peak load days occurring in the last two weeks. And we're designed to provide gas for these peak days."

SaskEnergy was unable to isolate the gas usage statistics for Weyburn.