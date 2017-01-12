Reduced visibility, snow drifts on southeast highways

Weather conditions around the southeast Thursday morning causing some havoc on Saskatchewan highways.

RCMP were on the scene of an accident on Highway 35, around 25 km north of the Colgate turnoff, which caused some delays for communters. As of 8:30 a.m., traffic is said to be moving. No further details have been given.

In the early hours of Thursday, travel was not recommended on some southeast highways. As of 9 a.m., all highways are open.

There is reduced visibility on all major highways around the Weyburn area, including snow drifts which can cause dangerous driving conditions. Check the road report before you head out on the highways.

Environment Canada has a BLOWING SNOW advisory and EXTREME COLD warning in effect for the Weyburn and surrounding area.

Below are images of the road report as of 9 a.m. on Jan. 12.