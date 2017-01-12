Reduced visibility, snow drifts on southeast highways

  • Print
Weather conditions around the southeast Thursday morning causing some havoc on Saskatchewan highways.

RCMP were on the scene of an accident on Highway 35, around 25 km north of the Colgate turnoff, which caused some delays for communters. As of 8:30 a.m., traffic is said to be moving. No further details have been given.

In the early hours of Thursday, travel was not recommended on some southeast highways. As of 9 a.m., all highways are open.

There is reduced visibility on all major highways around the Weyburn area, including snow drifts which can cause dangerous driving conditions. Check the road report before you head out on the highways.

Environment Canada has a BLOWING SNOW advisory and EXTREME COLD warning in effect for the Weyburn and surrounding area.

Below are images of the road report as of 9 a.m. on Jan. 12.

roadreport jan12   roadreport jan12 2

Upcoming Events

Workshop Wednesdays at Envision

05 October 2016 6:15 pm - 01 March 2017 8:30 pm

, Weyburn





Meditation

28 November 2016 7:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





James Weir People's Choice

05 January 2017 9:30 am - 09 February 2017 9:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Think Tank

16 January 2017 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Meditation Class

16 January 2017 7:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Toddler Storytime

17 January 2017 10:00 am - 10:30 am

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Songs and Rhymes

17 January 2017 11:00 am

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





