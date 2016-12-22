Richie Roy kicks off a magical Christmas in Weyburn

Weyburn EMS packing the ambulance for a good cause The Weyburn EMS is putting its ambulance to more good use this Christmas season.

A hairy situation at the border The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) have released some of their November highlights from the border crossing in Saskatchewan, including a rather hairy case. "On November 17 at North Portal we…

Adopt-A-Family a success once again The Weyburn Salvation Army is thanking the community for stepping up to help with one of their biggest programs of the year. Each Christmas, the Salvation Army runs a program called Adopt-A-Family,…

Young Fellows help out Salvation Army A helping hand for the Weyburn Salvation Army, coming in the middle of the Christmas season. The Weyburn Young Fellows presented a cheque for $3,858 to the Salvation Army Tuesday morning. Jeff…

Students celebrate the final concert of the year Friends and family gathered together to enjoy the final concert held in the Cugnet Centre. Schools from across Weyburn came to perform at the Cugnet Centre, the classes singing a mixture of different…

New design for Riverwood entrance approved It was a lighter agenda compared to past meetings for Weyburn City Council Monday night, but a lot was covered in the meeting. In addition to the regular reports to council, a key tender for 2017 was…

Weyburn Salvation Army receives generous donation for Christmas On Monday, Weyburn's Norm Mondor made a personal donation to what he said is "the best place I could ever put $20,000."

AUDIO: Weyburn welcomes Syrian refugees Four more Syrian refugees will be arriving in Weyburn just after Christmas. The Kababe family consists of the parents, Salem, and Regina, and their 12 year old twin sons, Mike and Alex. They are…

Two companies fined for OHS violations a reminder for safe work practices Thirty-six fatalities is too high. This according to the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety's Ray Anthony, executive director of Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) for Saskatchewan.

Time to dust off the toboggan! Jase Parise, 4, and Hannah Fladeland, 5, took advantage of the warmer weather by spending some time on the hill in Weyburn.

Record natural gas consumption during cold snap Saskatchewan set a record for natural gas consumption during the recent cold spell last week.

James Weir art competition set for another year It's coming up to that time of year again, for a unique Weyburn art experience. The James Weir Peoples' choice art exhibit is coming up on January the 5th at the Allie Griffin centre. The Curator of…

Arts adding second performance When Tenille Arts announced she was returning home for the holidays, and would also put on a concert for her home town, tickets sold out in a flurry. There is such a high demand for the tickets, she…