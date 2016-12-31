  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Are you a pet owner planning to host a New Years party?

If so, the Prairie Animal Health Centre in Weyburn has some advice.

  • Alcohol and pets don't mix.

It is best to keep drinks safely out of reach because some can be dangerous for animals

Dr. Catherine Colodey, veterinarian at the health centre, said most foods should be placed out of reach as well.

"We run into more poisonings and toxin ingestion this time of year than most other times of the year," she said.

Chocolates as well as food scraps like drippings, gravy and poultry skin should be avoided.

  • Decorations are tempting for pets

Keep trees and decorations secured to keep from toppling over if a pet bumps into them or decides to climb them.

Tinsel and ribbons should also be placed high enough on a tree (or not used at all) because they can potentially cause serious intestinal damage if swallowed.

More Local News

New Year's Eve partiers face tougher drinking and driving laws

Some New Years' revellers may find themselves walking for a few days if they over-indulge, under new drinking and driving laws. If you're out partying New Years Eve, you might want to keep that in…

Ring in the New Year safely as a pet owner

Are you a pet owner planning to host a New Years party? If so, the Prairie Animal Health Centre in Weyburn has some advice.

Minor injuries in highway rollover near Weyburn

There's been a single vehicle rollover on highway 39 at Milestone. According to a tweet from the Milestone fire department, it happened around 12:45 Friday afternoon. According to witnesses, the…

Red Wings back in black

Just a little under two years ago, then president of the Weyburn Red Wings Larry Tribiger went public with the dire financial straits the junior hockey club was in. “Right now, at this point, we’re…

Dec. 31 deadline for Weyburn Walk of Fame

This upcoming spring, two more individuals will be honoured on Weyburn's Walk of Fame.

Local leaders of Weyburn share local headlines of 2016

Discover Weyburn has been asking local leaders what they believed are the top stories of 2016 for our area. Twila Walkeden, General Manager of the Weyburn Chamber of Commerce #1 The 2016 civic…

Weyburn woman travels nation to encourage faith

A local woman has taken the chance to 'do something amazing'.

"I'm hoping there's more youth out there like me, thinking about the future"; Sanderson and group passes through Weyburn

It's about respect for future generations and inspiring youth to follow in his footsteps. That is why one 18-year-old from Stanley Mission, Sask., is walking almost 1,400 kilometres from his home in…

New impaired driving laws take effect January 1 in Sask

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) and Saskatchewan law enforcement are again putting the focus on drinking and driving. This after police handed out 279 offences related to impaired driving in…

Difficult end to promising crop year

What started out as a spectacular crop year turned into a disapointment for some Saskatchewan farmers.

Another push by City of Weyburn crews to remove snow

The City of Weyburn will be snow clearing efforts over the next few days.

Winter activities in Weyburn for the holiday season

If you're wondering what the kids can do for the rest of the holiday break, the City of Weyburn has a a few suggestions:

Most read stories in 2016

When looking back at 2016, change seems to the only constant from month to month. Discover Weyburn kept up with the changes, and kept our readers and listeners informed as to what was happening…

Digging out time again for Weyburn

Southeast Saskatchewan is digging out from yet another major snowstorm.

Christmas kindness touches Midale woman

A Midale woman says she was touched by a random act of Christmas kindness in Weyburn on Friday. Edna Geske says she and her husband were dining at KFC, when they noticed a woman with her three…

SGI introducing fee increases in new year

It's going to cost you more any time you deal with SGI in the coming year. The provincial crown corporation is increasing administrative fees, effective January 1st, 2017. The company is also adding…

Blizzard warning in effect for Boxing Day

Christmas may be over, but a nasty weather system is not. Weyburn and surrounding communities are waking up on Boxing Day to a blizzard warning. The warning encompasses much of the Southeast corner…

Storm system on track to hit Southeast Saskatchewan

Could it possible that Southeast Saskatchewan was more naughty than nice in 2016? If so, that could explain the Christmas surprise heading this way, prompting a Winter Storm Watch to be issued by…

UPDATED: Another storm on horizon for Christmas

Brace yourself. Another winter storm is coming.

The 2016 school years ends in success for Holy Family School Division

The year of 2016 is ending on a positive note for the Holy Family Catholic School Division.

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Opposition NDP hears courthouse concerns in Weyburn

Richy Roy kicks off a magical Christmas in Weyburn

Update: JAMS Christmas Dinner serving up generosity this Christmas

SaskTel's Weyburn employees supporting local non-profits

Community leaders begin talks with Ministry of Justice on Queen's Bench closure in Weyburn

Video: Weyburn's Jones giving back to the community this Christmas

Weyburn EMS packing the ambulance for a good cause

A hairy situation at the border

Adopt-A-Family a success once again

Young Fellows help out Salvation Army

Students celebrate the final concert of the year

New design for Riverwood entrance approved

Weyburn Salvation Army receives generous donation for Christmas

AUDIO: Weyburn welcomes Syrian refugees

Two companies fined for OHS violations a reminder for safe work practices

Time to dust off the toboggan!

Record natural gas consumption during cold snap

James Weir art competition set for another year

Arts adding second performance

Taxing times for provincial-federal relations

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Workshop Wednesdays at Envision

05 October 2016 6:15 pm - 01 March 2017 8:30 pm

, Weyburn





Meditation

28 November 2016 7:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Christmas Holiday Public Skating

02 January 2017 1:15 pm - 3:45 pm

Tom Zandee Sports Arena





Knitters' Nook

03 January 2017 1:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Christmas Holiday Public Skating

03 January 2017 1:15 pm - 3:45 pm

Tom Zandee Sports Arena





Writer's Guild

03 January 2017 7:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Carvers' Niche

04 January 2017 12:30 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Login