Robbery in Assiniboia; RCMP searching for suspect

An armed robbery in Assiniboia on Monday has RCMP asking for the public's help.

On Jan. 9, around 9 a.m., a man entered into a business in Assiniboia on the 200 block of 1st Street E, demanding money and motioning as though he had a firearm.

The man fled in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash. It is believed the suspect left in a vehicle, but there is no witness information on a vehicle description.

Police say the lone employee inside the business at the time of the incident was not injured.

The male suspect is described as wearing sweat pants, a hooded sweatshirt and a balaclava.

If you have information in regards to this incident, call Assiniboia RCMP at 306-642-7110 or 310-RCMP, 911 in an emergency or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.