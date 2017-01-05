The Weyburn RCMP are asking for the public’s help, after a bank robbery in Pangman yesterday morning.

A man walked into the bank in the community, which is 60 kilometres west of Weyburn, and demanded cash. No weapon was used in the robbery, and no one was hurt. The man then fled in an unknown direction, with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say the man stands around 5’7”, and has a stocky build. The suspect was wearing a tan-coloured coat, and was wearing a dark balaclava. He may have fled from the scene in a red S.U.V.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Weyburn RCMP at 306-848-4640, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.