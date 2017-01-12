Sask government planning indexing for 2018

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Finance has announced that they will be indexing all tax brackets and credit amounts for 2017 and that will result in many residents saving some money in the future.

"A family of four with a taxation at $50,000, would now have an annual savings of $2694." explained Executive Director of Communications, Jeff Wielke. "That couple at $75,000, would be $2484 in savings and for a single person it would be $941 in savings."

What this means is that come tax time next year, a Saskatchewan taxpayer will not pay income tax on their first $19,940 of income.