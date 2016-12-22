SaskTel's Weyburn employees supporting local non-profits

For more than 60 years, employees of SaskTel have been giving back to the community.

This year, through the TelCare program, Weyburn SaskTel will be donating $4,125 to five local organizations.

These include the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan, Canadian Diabetes Association, Kidney Foundation of Canada, Weyburn & District United Way and Weyburn Humane Society.

TelCare is a program where employees and volunteers contribute funds throughout the year via payroll reductions (or other means) and the money is then reinvested into community organizations.

SaskTel then matches the donations; For every dollar raised, the corporation contributes an additional 50 cents.

"That is extremely important for us here at SaskTel that we give back where our employees live and where all of our customers live," Emily McNair, external communications with SaskTel, said.

There are almost 4,000 employees at SaskTel scattered throughout the province and this year, a total of $291,425 will be donated to 69 Saskatchewan non-profit organizations.

Since 1998, $93,212.96 has been donated to Weyburn non-profit organizations. In the last five years, $24,450 has been donated.