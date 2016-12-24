SGI introducing fee increases in new year

It's going to cost you more any time you deal with SGI in the coming year.

The provincial crown corporation is increasing administrative fees, effective January 1st, 2017.

The company is also adding fees where none existed before. "We actually have 13 transactions that we didn't use to charge for, which we are now, because it's costing us money to deliver those services." said Marie Schultz, a communications officer with SGI. "And so some of those are, like an air brake test, or a pre-trip inspection test."

Services commonly provided by the insurance company will be increased significantly. "For a class 5 road test, so that's like your regular licence. It used to be $22, and now it'll be going to $55." added Schultz. "The reason for that is because it costs us $55 to administer a road test."

Schultz says the higher administrative fees are designed to pull in an extra $11 or $12 million annually.

None of the fee increases will exceed $75.

For a complete list of all the new fees, CLICK HERE: