Road conditions are a bit of a concern in the Weyburn region this morning.

Social media are reporting some slippery highways in the Weyburn area, and the highways hotline is confirming there are some slippery spots along with and fog.

"That's for the whole Weyburn section," said Angela Bagamery of the Highways Hotline. "So, highway 35, 13, 39, and 306."

Travis Pederson of Yellow Grass posted this video Sunday morning, on Highway 35 south of Weyburn: