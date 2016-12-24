Storm system on track to hit Southeast Saskatchewan

Could it possible that Southeast Saskatchewan was more naughty than nice in 2016?

If so, that could explain the Christmas surprise heading this way, prompting a Winter Storm Watch to be issued by Environment Canada, and could be upgraded to a heavy snowfall warning later on Saturday.

A winter storm system, called a Colorado Low, continues to move northward, expecting to dump heavy amounts of snow on the southeast corner of the province, accompanied by strong winds.

"We will probably be upgrading the winter storm watch to a snowfall warning late this afternoon, once all the computer models are in." Mike McDonald, a meteorologist with Environment Canada told Discover Weyburn early Saturday afternoon. "As of now, it looks like there's no real change to the forecast that's been out there for the last day or so."

McDonald said the Weyburn area can expect up to 20 centimetres of snow, and 25 to 30 centimetres along the Manitoba border. And, he said wind will be major factor for holiday travellers. "The other issue will be the strong winds that will develop Sunday night as well." added McDonald.

"Winds will shift around to the North-northwest, and gusting up around 60 kilometres per hour." he predicted. "So whatever fresh snow we are getting will be blowing aorund pretty good, so visibilities will be reduced, especially over the open areas, outside the towns and the cities, out in the open country, there could be some pretty reduced visibilities across much of Sutheast Saskathcewan Sunday night and into Monday morning."

However, once the storm passes, the skies are expected to clear later on Boxing Day.