  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Could it possible that Southeast Saskatchewan was more naughty than nice in 2016?

If so, that could explain the Christmas surprise heading this way, prompting a Winter Storm Watch to be issued by Environment Canada, and could be upgraded to a heavy snowfall warning later on Saturday.

A winter storm system, called a Colorado Low, continues to move northward, expecting to dump heavy amounts of snow on the southeast corner of the province, accompanied by strong winds.

"We will probably be upgrading the winter storm watch to a snowfall warning late this afternoon, once all the computer models are in." Mike McDonald, a meteorologist with Environment Canada told Discover Weyburn early Saturday afternoon. "As of now, it looks like there's no real change to the forecast that's been out there for the last day or so."

McDonald said the Weyburn area can expect up to 20 centimetres of snow, and 25 to 30 centimetres along the Manitoba border. And, he said wind will be major factor for holiday travellers. "The other issue will be the strong winds that will develop Sunday night as well." added McDonald.

"Winds will shift around to the North-northwest, and gusting up around 60 kilometres per hour." he predicted. "So whatever fresh snow we are getting will be blowing aorund pretty good, so visibilities will be reduced, especially over the open areas, outside the towns and the cities, out in the open country, there could be some pretty reduced visibilities across much of Sutheast Saskathcewan Sunday night and into Monday morning."

However, once the storm passes, the skies are expected to clear later on Boxing Day.

More Local News

Storm system on track to hit Southeast Saskatchewan

Could it possible that Southeast Saskatchewan was more naughty than nice in 2016? If so, that could explain the Christmas surprise heading this way, prompting a Winter Storm Watch to be issued by…

SGI introducing fee increases in new year

It's going to cost you more any time you deal with SGI in the coming year. The provincial crown corporation is increasing administrative fees, effective January 1st, 2017. The company is also adding…

UPDATED: Another storm on horizon for Christmas

Brace yourself. Another winter storm is coming.

Opposition NDP hears courthouse concerns in Weyburn

After community leaders had the opportunity to sit down with provincial Justice Minister Gordon Wyant Wednesday, they held a meeting with NDP justice critic Nicole Suarer Thursday morning. At the…

The 2016 school years ends in success for Holy Family School Division

The year of 2016 is ending on a positive note for the Holy Family Catholic School Division.

Richy Roy kicks off a magical Christmas in Weyburn

What better way to spend the day off from school than to enjoy the magic of the holidays. Weyburn's Richy Roy provided a magic show at Haig School on Thursday afternoon for children from the…

Update: JAMS Christmas Dinner serving up generosity this Christmas

December 21, 2016 The dinner will be held at Knox Hall on December 25 at 1:00 p.m. "The meaning of the JAMS Christmas is to get people out and to be able to have Christmas dinner with other people,"…

SaskTel's Weyburn employees supporting local non-profits

For more than 60 years, employees of SaskTel have been giving back to the community. This year, through the TelCare program, Weyburn SaskTel will be donating $4,125 to five local organizations.

Community leaders begin talks with Ministry of Justice on Queen's Bench closure in Weyburn

It will be business as usual - at least what is considered usual since the Court of Queen's Bench closed in Weyburn.

Video: Weyburn's Jones giving back to the community this Christmas

Christmas is a time for giving, and members of the Weyburn community are thanking Brett Jones for his giant heart.

Weyburn EMS packing the ambulance for a good cause

The Weyburn EMS is putting its ambulance to more good use this Christmas season.

A hairy situation at the border

The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) have released some of their November highlights from the border crossing in Saskatchewan, including a rather hairy case. "On November 17 at North Portal we…

Adopt-A-Family a success once again

The Weyburn Salvation Army is thanking the community for stepping up to help with one of their biggest programs of the year. Each Christmas, the Salvation Army runs a program called Adopt-A-Family,…

Young Fellows help out Salvation Army

A helping hand for the Weyburn Salvation Army, coming in the middle of the Christmas season. The Weyburn Young Fellows presented a cheque for $3,858 to the Salvation Army Tuesday morning. Jeff…

Students celebrate the final concert of the year

Friends and family gathered together to enjoy the final concert held in the Cugnet Centre. Schools from across Weyburn came to perform at the Cugnet Centre, the classes singing a mixture of different…

New design for Riverwood entrance approved

It was a lighter agenda compared to past meetings for Weyburn City Council Monday night, but a lot was covered in the meeting. In addition to the regular reports to council, a key tender for 2017 was…

Weyburn Salvation Army receives generous donation for Christmas

On Monday, Weyburn's Norm Mondor made a personal donation to what he said is "the best place I could ever put $20,000."

AUDIO: Weyburn welcomes Syrian refugees

Four more Syrian refugees will be arriving in Weyburn just after Christmas. The Kababe family consists of the parents, Salem, and Regina, and their 12 year old twin sons, Mike and Alex. They are…

Two companies fined for OHS violations a reminder for safe work practices

Thirty-six fatalities is too high. This according to the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety's Ray Anthony, executive director of Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) for Saskatchewan.

Time to dust off the toboggan!

Jase Parise, 4, and Hannah Fladeland, 5, took advantage of the warmer weather by spending some time on the hill in Weyburn.

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Record natural gas consumption during cold snap

James Weir art competition set for another year

Arts adding second performance

Taxing times for provincial-federal relations

UPDATE WITH VIDEO: Warmer temperatures on the way after frigid weekend

Combatants charged by Weyburn police

Humane Society joins Farmers' Market for bake sale

Tenille Arts bringing her talent home for the holidays

Cocoa Express working to warm up Weyburn

One year later for Sandhu family

Saskatchewan population continues upward trend

Holiday Train rolls through Weyburn

SaskEnergy provides tips to stay warm during frigid months

Student competition brings in 817 lbs for food banks across southeast

City coping with cold weather

Update on potential refinery in Stoughton

CP Holiday Train rolls into Weyburn Thursday evening

Blow Away Hunger campaign brings in more donations for Weyburn food bank

Gas prices to rise again soon

Weyburn music student pays tribute to beloved teacher

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Workshop Wednesdays at Envision

05 October 2016 6:15 pm - 01 March 2017 8:30 pm

, Weyburn





Meditation

28 November 2016 7:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Christmas Holiday Public Skating

27 December 2016 1:15 pm - 3:45 pm

Tom Zandee Sports Arena





Christmas Holiday Public Skating

28 December 2016 1:15 pm - 3:45 pm

Tom Zandee Sports Arena





Watch "Finding Dory" at the Library!

28 December 2016 2:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Christmas Holiday Public Skating

29 December 2016 1:15 pm - 3:30 pm

Tom Zandee Sports Arena





Family Games Day

29 December 2016 2:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Login