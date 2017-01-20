Stoughton residents get refinery information

Concerns over safety and environment were expressed at a townhall meeting in Stoughton yesterday.

The community could become home to about 40-thousand-barrel a day refinery.

An official with Dominion Energy, Keith Stemler, fielded questions about his company's proposal.

Stoughton residents filled the Legion HallStemler said there is no question the project will change Stoughton, but stressed it would be done safely, and with co-operation of local people. "There still has to be some sort of willingness to look at what those changes, and how they're going to affect certain things." he told the crowded room.

"And that's why we're here. And we're going to do this again. We're not going to be shutting this door. I want to be transparent. I want the residents to be transparent." he added.

Dominion still needs to get the approval of the provincial government, a process that will include environmental hearings.

Stemler hopes to begin work in June, with the plant up and running by late 2019.

