Tenille Arts bringing her talent home for the holidays

A Weyburn musician making a name for herself in Nashville is bringing her home community a special gift this holiday season.

In October, Tenille Arts released her debut EP and held a release show in Nashville and now she wants to bring her music home.

On Dec. 29, starting at 7 p.m., Arts will be performing at the Tommy Douglas Performing Arts Centre.

Arts said she is excited to share stories of her time in Music City U.S.A., and to share some extra songs that didn't make the cut on the debut album.

"It's just amazing," Arts said about the experience of being a singer/songwriter in Nashville.

"I mean, when we go into the studio, we cut so many songs in just one day. It's amazing, they hear the music once and they can play it straight through."

Tickets for her Dec. 29 show are $5, and can be purchased at Music Craft.