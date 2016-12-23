The 2016 school years ends in success for Holy Family School Division

The year of 2016 is ending on a positive note for the Holy Family Catholic School Division.

"We're very pleased with our community support, we're very pleased with the efforts of our staff at all levels of the food chain that are working towards the success of our student outcome," said Gwen Keith, director of education for the school division. "We do well, provincially, with regard to how our students are rating and in terms of their efforts."

Keith noted that they are happy to have a strong amount of Catholic education, and to practice all of their celebrations and rituals.