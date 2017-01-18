The dog with nine lives; Saving Arctic one more time

If she was a cat with nine lives, she would have already used up two.

However, "Arctic" is a 3-year-old American Eskimo and she is known to overcome it all.

On July 7, 2014, Arctic was found in a backyard shed, living in a kennel with no food and water, laying in her own feces.

Arctic in 2014, after she was found abandoned. (Photo courtesy the Gammack family)

Brooke and Ashley Gibbons found the puppy with sores all over her body and a broken leg. According to media reports, Arctic was malnourished and had behavioral issues stemming from months of abuse.

The girls nursed Arctic back to health, with support from the Weyburn community through donations for vet bills and other necessities.

In September of the same year, the Gibbons sisters found Arctic a home with Ruth Gammack.

"She's got a pretty big fan base," Gammack laughed.

Gammack extends sincere thanks to the Weyburn residents who have helped Arctic through her journey.

But, on Jan. 9, 2017, the community had to rally behind Arctic one more time.

On that day, Gammack's family was away in Manitoba for a funeral. Her son was the first to return back to Weyburn and let Arctic out.

That is when Arctic took off.

Gammack is unsure why her dog ran away, but it didn't matter - she was gone.

Arctic took off around 6:30 p.m., and immediately the Gammack's contacted the Weyburn Police Service, the Weyburn Humane Society and Brooke. They sent out messages on social media, all in an attempt to find their lost loved one.

Arctic in 2014 with Ruth Gammack (left), Brooke Gibbons and Ashley Gibbons, after she had been rescued. (File photo from Discover Weyburn)

As the hours turned into days, Gammack said she was starting to lose hope.

On Jan. 11th, after surviving almost 48 hours in extreme cold temperatures (windchill values around -40 Celcius), Arctic was found. A Facebook message to her son said Arctic was seen on South Hill, no where near where she was last spotted.

"She seems to pull through, she's got that drive for some reason," Gammack said.

According to a vet at the Prairie Animal Health Centre, Arctic was in almost perfect condition. Other than a few abrasions, Arctic showed no signs of hypothermia or frostbite.

For Gammack, the thought of losing Arctic is hard to digest because the Gibbons had entrusted her to care for the dog.

But, "It's a happy ending so, we can be happy on that," Gammack said.

For Arctic, this is just another chapter in her life.

"And hopefully there's no more like it," Gammack laughed.