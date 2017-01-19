The high school health symposium hits Weyburn

Body parts and diseases, not what one would typically expect to find in the Weyburn Cugnet Centre.

The Weyburn Comprehensive School held its annual health symposium. The symposium featured nearly fifty projects done by the grade 11 health and science class.

"All of the students have in health science 20 have created symposiums on a variety of subjects." said student Matthew O'Neill. "There's diseases, body systems, medical professionals, and lots of stuff like that, so you can learn all about that kind of thing."

Many students researched and presented medical professions that would were interested in, such as physicians and dental hygienists.

The topics ranged from organs and skeletal structures, to diseases and tapeworms.