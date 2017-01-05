New Year's resolution tips for healthy eating in 2017

'New year, new me' is a phrase often heard this time of year.

Resolutions are being sworn, and one of the most common is eating healthy. However, it's not so easy to stick to the resolution.

"Instead of trying to change everything at once, I would suggest focusing on making one or two small, but lasting changes that you can stick with," said Barb Wright, a registered dietitian and public health nutritionist.

"You have to choose what you want to change. So, think about what your eating habits are and identify areas that would be easy to change, and positive changes are really the best."

Wright gives four key tips to identifying what changes you want to make:

1. Choose what you want to change

Identify areas that would be easy, and positive, changes.

Access reliable information; Dieticians of Canada or Health Canada have good resources.

If you want to eat healthier, Wright said making fruits and vegetables are part of every meal, drinking plenty of water, choosing whole grains and meat alternatives are all good ways to kickstart a healthy new year.

2. Change your environment

Are there cues to encourage you to eat unhealthy foods? Cookie jars on the counter or pop machines at work are some of the biggest culprits.

Try to alter your environment to avoid unhealthy cues; Wright suggests having a water bottle at your desk or filling the cookie jar with fruits.

Make a meal plan to help you prepare for healthy meals throughout the day.

Go through your pantry, fridge, freezer to make sure you have fresh/frozen fruits and vegetables, whole grains, low fat dairy products and lean meats.

Change your recipes to include healthier alternatives.

3. Having people around you for support

Share your goals and ask family or friends to join you in your goals.

Choose your support team wisely, not those who will sabotage your efforts.

4. Enjoy your changes and your life