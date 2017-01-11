VIDEO: Turning physics into thrills; Weyburn students demonstrate projects

UPDATED: Dunford loses appeal; must serve sentence Keith Dunford must surrender himself into custody after the Saskatchewan Court of Appeals dismissed his appeals of his conviction and sentence. Dunford had been released in December of 2015 pending…

City Council approves request from Terra Developments Weyburn city council held their first meeting of 2017 Monday night, and tackled a number of issues. The most discussion at the meeting centred around The Creeks development on the east side of the…

Community Futures in Weyburn announces 2016 YouthBiz winners For the past decade, Community Futures (CF) Sunrise continues to connect kids in our area with the business world. This is the 10th year in a row students from across the southeast have been been…

Promoter touts eco-intitiatives in proposed refinery An official with a company planning an oil refinery for the Stoughton area says the project will include eco-friendly initiatives. "Looking ahead to the carbon emission tax, the carbon emission as a…

Weyburn football stars in Florida this February More than 200 athletes from Saskatchewan are heading to the sunshine state to improve on their skills. And eight of them are from Weyburn.

Council has first meeting of 2017 Monday Weyburn city council will meet in chambers for the first time in 2017 Monday night, and the agenda will be a busy one. Council will be presented with reports from the Airport Board, the Environmental…

Another snowy day in Weyburn A system is blowing through southeast Saskatchewan today, expected to bring with it upwards of 10 centimetres of snow for Weyburn. Unlike most snowfalls we have had in recent weeks, the mercury isn’t…

Passionate curler to sweep into Weyburn Rob Swan is nuts about curling. His passion began in his early years in his hometown of Harvey Station, New Brunswick. Swan has been travelling the world for the last 2 1/2 years, curling everywhere…

Townhall meeting set to discuss Stoughton Refinery project The company proposing to build an oil refinery in the Stoughton area is planning a townhall meeting in the community for the afternoon of January the 19th, from 1:00 to 4:00. Dominion Energy…

Weyburn laws govern idling vehicles 'Idle no more' became known as a political statement across Canada. But it can also apply to a couple of laws in the City of Weyburn. Police inspector Rod Stafford says there are a couple of laws…

Weyburn deep freeze here to stay Once again Weyburn finds itself in the icy grip of winter. Since the beginning of December, Southeast Saskatchewan has had to contend with either blizzards, or below normal temperatures. "Another…

Man dies in confrontation northwest of Weyburn RCMP in Milestone are investigating a tragic and bizarre case in which a man took his own life near Lang yesterday.

CUPE watching health region amalgamation closely When the provincial government announced this week they were going to be consolidating the 12 health regions into one provincial authority, it caught the attention of everyone, particularly CUPE. The…

Camp site reservations soon to be available Many people are already eager for their summer camping trip.