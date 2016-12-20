Two companies fined for OHS violations a reminder for safe work practices

Thirty-six fatalities is too high.

This according to the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety's Ray Anthony, executive director of Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) for Saskatchewan.

Anthony's comment is about the average number of fatalities which occur at workplaces across Saskatchewan each year.

To date in 2016, 25 deaths have been covered by the Workers Compensation Board of Saskatchewan.

"We do everything we can here to prevent that," Anthony said.

"We work in conjunction with Worksafe (Saskatchewan) with the workers compensation board to promote education, safe practices at work."

Not only does OHS advocate for safety and best practices, they also enforce minimum standards required by legislation.

Most recently two companies in Saskatchewan were fined for violations of OHS legislation.

Apex Distribution Inc. was recently fined on Dec. 12 for contravening subsection 154(2) of OHS regulations.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on Feb. 12, 2015, near Moosomin, when a worker was seriously injured while unloading steel rods. Some of the rods were knocked off and fell on top of the worker.

According to subsection 154(2), the company failed to ensure that only trained operators are required or permitted to operate powered mobile equipment, resulting in a serious injury to a worker.

The company was fined $78,575 plus a $31,430 victim surcharge.

The other unrelated incident involved SJLL Construction Ltd.

The company was charged under contravening clause 8(1)(b) which is failure to give notice to the division of serious accident which put a worker in a hospital for more than 72 hours.

In this particular case, the victim was was shot with a nail gun on a construction site near Fishing Lake on July 20, 2015, and was taken to the hospital.

The incident wasn't reported to OHS for investigation, resulting in a fine of $1,200 plus a $480 surcharge for the company.

To help prevent fatalities and violations, employers and staff are encourage by the ministry to use the resources on worksafesask.ca. A number of industry safety associations funded by OHS can also provide assistance.

Anthony's final advice: "Avail yourself of their expertise and assistance and do everything you can to be in compliance with the regulations and hopefully you won't have any incidents."