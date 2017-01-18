UPDATE: 2017 Relay for Life hosted by Weyburn students

As students of the Weyburn Comprehensive School prepare for their upcoming finals, some students are also working hard on planning a major event.

Landon Field is on the 2017 Weyburn Relay for Life committee. He knows it's a tremendous amount of work to organize an event like this, but to the committee, it's an important cause.

"It makes us feel really good that we get to actually do something that makes a bigger impact on, not only just in our school, but in the whole community as well," he said.

"It's a terrible disease and I'm glad that we are trying to help find a cure."

The date of the relay has been scheduled for June 3. Registration will open once the new semester begins in February.

Until then, the committee is working to get support within the school and is also learning from other committees across the province.

Discover Weyburn will continue to update this event as new information comes in.