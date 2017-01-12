Photographs by Weyburn people showcases love for local parks They are a hot commodity and you better get yours quick! The City of Weyburn Parks Board recently released a calendar which features photos taken by local people of the park spaces they love most in…

Connecting the southeast community with culture Whether you are involved in a museum, library, theatre group - or just have an interest in culture - the Southeast Connection has an upcoming event to inspire you.

What to do if you hit the ditch; Tips from CAA With the intense cold Saskatchewan is experiencing CAA Saskatchewan has some tips for safe travels this winter.

Reduced visibility, snow drifts on southeast highways Weather conditions around the southeast Thursday morning causing some havoc on Saskatchewan highways.

Weyburn pharmacy seeing an increase in flu shot vaccinations Thanks to some newer legislation, you can save time getting your annual flu shot. For the past two flu seasons, pharmacies across Saskatchewan have been able to administer vaccinations for the…

Video: Queen Elizabeth students sweeping in the new year with rocks Rocks and Rings hosted a curling class for the kids of Queen Elizabeth School. Curlers and non-curlers alike gathered in the Queen Elizabeth School gym to learn how to play the game. Check out the…

Sask government planning indexing for 2018 The Saskatchewan Ministry of Finance has announced that they will be indexing all tax brackets and credit amounts for 2017 and that will result in many residents saving some money in the future.

Province releases health savings estimates The provincial government has released more details about the upcoming transition to a single health authority in Saskatchewan. The SaskParty provided some examples of the administrative savings they…

Police deal with domestic disputes; impaired drivers The Weyburn Police Service responded to a number of calls this week involving domestic disputes. As well, impaired drivers were a concern for police, as were harassing messages on social media. Here…

Robbery in Assiniboia; RCMP searching for suspect An armed robbery in Assiniboia on Monday has RCMP asking for the public's help.

VIDEO: Turning physics into thrills; Weyburn students demonstrate projects Students at the Weyburn Comprehensive School tested their Physics 30 projects on Tuesday. Teacher Ms. Kennedy-Allin uses roller coasters as a way to test students on their understanding of how energy…

A multi-car collision in downtown Weyburn A multi-car collision temporarily blocked off the entrance to the Prairie Sky CO-OP.

UPDATED: Dunford loses appeal; must serve sentence Keith Dunford must surrender himself into custody after the Saskatchewan Court of Appeals dismissed his appeals of his conviction and sentence. Dunford had been released in December of 2015 pending…

City Council approves request from Terra Developments Weyburn city council held their first meeting of 2017 Monday night, and tackled a number of issues. The most discussion at the meeting centred around The Creeks development on the east side of the…