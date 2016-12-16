UPDATE WITH VIDEO: Warmer temperatures on the way after frigid weekend

If you're tired of all this cold weather, some relief is on the way.

But, first, we have the weekend to contend with. "Before you get a warmup in the Weyburn area, you'll be seeing probably the coldest couple of nights of the winter season so far. Minus 33 is forecasted for Saturday night and Sunday morning." said John Paul Cragg, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Yellow Grass has seen warmer days. Photo by Pat HumeHowever, once we are into the new week, Cragg promises a big change in the weather for Southeast Saskatchewan. "Instead of having northerly winds bring down cold Arctic air, the winds will shift to the west, and we'll be seeing air from the Pacific flow into Saskatchewan, and make it a lot warmer than it's been for the past couple of weeks."

Cragg says temperatures during the coming week will approach the melting point. There could be some snow or even rain. "As we shift from this Arctic air to air from the Pacific, there's better chance of seeing low pressure systems pass through the area, bringing snowfall, and with temperatures this warm, even a chance of freezing rain." added Cragg.

"It looks like this warm air will stick around for quite a bit, for at least the next week, and potentially even further on." said Cragg. "Maybe not as warm as we'll see next week, but at least around average for this time of year. It doesn't like we've got another big Arcitc outbreak on the horizon." he explained.

The frigid weather also proved to be a temptation to Weyburn Police Constable, Kalin Weibe. He tweeted this video of his science experiment..what happens to boiling water when thrown into extremely cold air?