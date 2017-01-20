Western Financial donation heating up Weyburn Humane Society

The Weyburn Humane Society received a timely donation Friday morning, courtesy of Western Financial Group. The humane society received a donation of $5,000, which will be used for the replacement of the furnace in their facilities.

Pam Arndt-Schick with the Humane Society explained the timing couldn’t have been better. “Our furnace went just before Christmas in that extreme cold weather, and we had no idea what we were going to do, so this grant is just a miracle,” she said.

The money was raised by the Weyburn office of the Western Financial Group through a number of events throughout the year. They included a Support the Cause Walk, and a Support the Cause Barbecue. The money went to the Western Communities Foundation. The Foundation then made the donation. In total, there were 50 donations made of $5,000.

Mark Missal with Western Financial Group in Weyburn said the staff in his office came to the decision together on where to make the donation.

“We got together as a staff and kind of came up with some ideas, and then from there we broke it down to a couple different foundations and organizations, and we chose the humane society because of the need over the last year or two,” Missal explained.

Western Financial Group makes donations within the community every year through their Western Communities Foundation. Last year, the Weyburn office selected The Family Place.