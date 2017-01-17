Weyburn and District United Way receives Monsanto Fund grant

Thanks to the efforts of a local farmer, the Weyburn and District United Way has been awarded a grant to "make life better."

Weyburn's Carmen Sterling nominated the local organization for Monsanto's 2016 Canada's Farmers Grow Communities program.

For its fifth year, the Monsanto Fund will be giving $2,500 to 66 different charities or non-profits across Canada. Farmers across the country nominate their favourite local causes in hopes of being selected for the grant.

Announced Monday evening, the Weyburn and District United Way was chosen out of 500 entries.

Carmen Sterling (left) and Sabrina Kraft announce the Weyburn and District United Way as one of 66 community organizations across Canada to receive the 2016 Canada's Farmers Grow Communities grant. (Photo by Paige Kreutzwieser)"It was an easy decision for me," Sterling said about why she entered Weyburn into the program.

"I know the United Way in Weyburn is sometimes challenged, depending on year-to-year on what's happening, but has always provided great service through the member agencies."

Chair of the Weyburn and District United Way, Sabrina Kraft, said the grant has been reviewed by the alocation committee and will be put towards the member agencies which were a part of the 2016 Communithon.

Weyburn is one of 23 Saskatchewan communities to receive this year's grant. Also from the southeast, Oxbow Arts and Cultural Committee (nominated by Carole Stewart) was selected.