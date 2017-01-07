Weyburn deep freeze here to stay

Once again Weyburn finds itself in the icy grip of winter.

Since the beginning of December, Southeast Saskatchewan has had to contend with either blizzards, or below normal temperatures.

"Another bitterly cold ridge of high pressure over Southeastern Saskatchewan there," said Jason Knight, a meteorologist with Environment Canada. "Seeing wind chills in the minus 35 to minus 40 range still this morning in the Weyburn area. A little bit of moderation this afternoon, but this evening will be another cold one, with temperatures probably getting close to the minus 30 mark again, with wind chills a little bit colder than that." he added.

And it doesn't appear as if much relief is on the way."We're looking at a system coming through on Monday that's going to give another 10 centimetres of snow to the area. Usually, with this, is a little bit of warmer air. But, it doesn't look to last very long, we're looking at lows again back to minus 30 by mid-week again." said Knight.

On the bright side, skies are currently sunny, and highways are in good driving condition all over the Southeast.

If it's any consolation, we're not alone. Knight says wind chills in the minus 35 range are prevalant over much of southern Saskatchewan.