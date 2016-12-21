Weyburn EMS packing the ambulance for a good cause

The Weyburn EMS is putting its ambulance to more good use this Christmas season.

On Thursday, they will be holding the first-ever "Stuff the Ambulance" to help collect donations for the Weyburn Salvation Army.

From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Weyburn EMS team will be at the Wholesale Club, stuffing the ambulance with items donated during that time.

If you need more information, Jennifer Elias-White, Weyburn EMS Supervisor, can be contacted at 306-861-6111.