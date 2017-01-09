Weyburn football stars in Florida this February

More than 200 athletes from Saskatchewan are heading to the sunshine state to improve on their skills.

And eight of them are from Weyburn.

Skyler Patterson, Chase Fillmore, Cash Cuthbert, Keith Allin, Tiki Umbach, Clay Gust, Blair Gust and Xander Shayne will be in Flordia at the end of February as part of the Southern Saskatchewan Selects football program.

For the fifth year in a row, South Sask. Selects teams have been competing against players from the U.S. in an international championship played with American Rules Football. Canada is represented by under-11, U12, U13, U14 and U16 teams, which will compete against their U.S. counterparts from Feb. 24-26 in the Miami area.

"A lot higher coaching, like just practicing with the team, and then when you go down there it's a lot harder competition," said Fillmore, who traveled to Arlington, Texas, for last year's international championship.

"You just improve and get better. I think that's the main focus of the program."

On January 28, at Knox Hall, a prime rib fundraiser supper will be hosted by the eight athletes to help raise money for this experience.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner begins at 6 p.m., with a silent auction throughout the evening.

All the money raised goes towards the cost of travel and team fees.

"We are representing Saskatchewan, Weyburn and Canada," said Umbach.

Tickets can be purchased at Blue Earth (35 3rd St. NE) or from parents of the athletes.