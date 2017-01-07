Weyburn laws govern idling vehicles

  • Print
'Idle no more' became known as a political statement across Canada.

But it can also apply to a couple of laws in the City of Weyburn.

Police inspector Rod Stafford says there are a couple of laws governing idling vehicles.

Stafford says it began around 12 years ago. "The oilfield was fairly busy, and a number of oil field companies, you know, the bigger vehicles, and that, were parking and leaving their vehicles to run all night. And that caused some of the local residents' concerns because of the noise and then, of course, partly because of the odour." he told Discover Weyburn.

Since then, the bylaw has changed. Under a noise bylaw, you are allowed to run a vehicle every three hours for 20 minutes. "Anything longer than that, or a frequency greater than 3 hours would be a violation of the noise bylaw." said Stafford.

A second law, under the traffic act, requires you to be in the idling vehicle, or it should be locked, with the emergency brake set.

