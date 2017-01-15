VIDEO: Weyburn mayor reflects on his first 2 months in office

Weyburn's Mayor says there is plenty of reason for optimism for the city in the coming year.

Marcel Roy assessed his first two months in office in an interview with Discover Weyburn.

And he also looked ahead to 2017. "Oil prices are coming back. Grain prices were half decent." said Roy. "Different things that generate our ecomomy in this area have been good. We've gotten a good snowfall, towards refilling our reservoir at Nickle Lake. I think that's very good to see. So, there's a lot of optimism in our city." he added.

Roy says a challenge facing council is dealing with spending cuts from provincial and federal governments, including plans to close Court of Queens bench in Weyburn.

Here is his complete interview with Discover Weyburn's Pat Hume: