Weyburn organizations receiving SLGA grants

A number of organizations from Weyburn are the recipients of charitable gaming grants from the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority. The grants were sent out for the second quarter of the fiscal year. In total, Weyburn organizations received $25,927.65 out of $1.3 million awarded throughout the province. Two of the organizations in Weyburn to receive grants were the Weyburn Red Wings, and the Weyburn Beavers.

Garnet Hanson is the president of the Weyburn Beavers. He explained the grant is linked to the team’s game day 50/50 sales, and the progressive 50/50 they run jointly with the Red Wings.

“We get 25 per cent of our net as a grant for both of those fundraisers,” Hanson said. “That ends up being a fairly significant amount of money that comes to us.”

The Red Wings also received a grant this quarter. Team president Brent Stephanson elaborated on how the program works.

“It’s basically your 6/49, Lotto Max tickets, that goes towards sports and culture,” Stephanson said.

The money can be used by the organizations that receive the grant as they see fit. For the Red Wings and the Beavers, it helps to cover the expenses the teams incur throughout the year.

Other organizations in Weyburn that received grants through the SLGA in the second quarter are the Rotary Clubs of Estevan and Weyburn, The Royal Canadian Legion, the Weyburn Gold Wings, the Weyburn Gymnastics Club, the Weyburn Kin Club, the Weyburn Knights of Columbus, and the Weyburn Silver Seals Speed Swimming Club.