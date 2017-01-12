Weyburn pharmacy seeing an increase in flu shot vaccinations

Thanks to some newer legislation, you can save time getting your annual flu shot.

For the past two flu seasons, pharmacies across Saskatchewan have been able to administer vaccinations for the respiratory infection.

Prairie Sky Co-op pharmacy manager, Ian Fleck, said there's a reason for this change.

"I think the ultimate goal is to get more people vaccinated and covered so that the flu doesn't get spread, and I think (the government) realized that if a Pharmacist could do it, there'd be a lot more people that would hopefully get vaccinated and the spread of the flu would be a lot less," he said.

This flu season, the Prairie Sky Co-op has seen an increase of around 55 per cent in administered flu shots.

Fleck said that some small flu epidemics are popping up in Alberta, which shows it is important for the general public gets their shots.

"It may not mean the difference of life and death to a healthy adult, but the problem is, is if the healthy adult becomes a carrier of the flu and spreads it to grandma or grandpa or their brand new baby, something like that, then that's when you can really start to see problems and get really sick people."

The Prairie Sky Co-op will be offering the flu vaccination until the end of March.