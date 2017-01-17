Weyburn police looking for truck after hit-and-run on Bison Ave.

Snow problems, collisions and a hit-and-run in the latest report from the Weyburn Police Service.

Weyburn police are looking for the public's assistance in a hit-and-run on Jan. 15, around 4 p.m.

On the 800 block of Bison Avenue, a truck hit a parked vehicle causing considerable damage. The suspect truck then fled the scene.

It is described as an older red truck with a topper - possibly a 2005 Ford truck.

Police believe the truck was being driven by a teenager with other teens in the vehicle.

Anyone having information about this incident is asked to contact either the Weyburn Police Service, or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Also on Jan. 15, police received a complaint about an altercation over a child custody exchange that occurred at a local business. Police say the matter was mediated.

On Jan. 9, around 12:50 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle collision at 1st Avenue N and 5th St NE.

Through investigation, it was determined that the 33-year-old man driving South on 5th Street was unable to stop for a red light, sliding through the intersection. The vehicle collided with a westbound semi-trailer truck.

The 33-year-old was transported to the Weyburn General Hospital, with what was believed to be minor injuries. He has also been charged with driving at a speed greater than reasonable and safe.

Police remind drivers to travel according to road conditions. Speed limits are maximums under ideal driving conditions.

Later that day, around 9:30 p.m., police received a report of an assault in progress.

Police spoke with the people involved and determined it was a family/roommate dispute between three females around the ages of 19 and 21.

The matter was mediated without further police involvement.

On Jan. 11, Weyburn police received a complaint regarding a homeowner pushing snow onto the street.

Property owners are reminded that it is an offence under the Bylaw to shovel, push, blow or otherwise deposit snow onto a City street.

Police say the reason for the Bylaw is to not further congest the street and parking areas with more snow than necessary, which adds to the often already poor driving and parking conditions.

An update on the vehicle/pedestrian accident on Ebel Road on Jan. 13: The collision took place in a business parking lot.

After investigation, it was revealed a driver was attempting to park at the business and lost control on the ice. The vehicle slid, striking a pedestrian who was standing by her vehicle.

The driver of the offending vehicle transported the pedestrian to the Weyburn General Hospital where she was treated for her injuries.