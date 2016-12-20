Video: Weyburn's Jones giving back to the community this Christmas

Christmas is a time for giving, and members of the Weyburn community are thanking Brett Jones for his giant heart.

On Monday evening, Jones funded a Christmas dinner for the Salvation Army at Captain's Hall to members of the community who need it the most.

"Brett really realizes that he's very fortunate to be where he is and doing what he's doing," his father Rob said.

"He feels the need to give back."

Since Captain's Hall did not hold an annual Christmas dinner last year, Rob asked Brett if he would like to help out the cause.

Jones sent a personalized video to those invited to the dinner, wishing them a Merry Christmas and, "Go Giants!"