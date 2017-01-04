Weyburn students back to class; slow down in school zones

The holidays are over for Weyburn students and the classrooms will again come to life.

It also means the roads will be a bit more busy.

CAA Saskatchewan is reminding motorists to be alert around schools and playgrounds this winter season. Below are a few tips for drivers:

Slow down and drive according to the posted speed limit;

Be prepared to stop for CAA School Safety Patrols on duty in school zones;

Always stop for school buses that are loading or unloading students;

Allow students enough time to cross the street safely especially as intersections can be covered in ice and snow;

As rows of cars wait in school pick-up zones, be mindful that children may dart out between cars at any moment, and be obscured by exhaust and/or tall snowbanks.

CAA also encourages parents, caregivers and teachers to help children stay safe. It is important to teach them pedestrian safety rules such as: