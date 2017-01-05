Weyburn Wildlife Fed. preparing the feast for Fred Garner Memorial Banquet

It's back, and this time with camouflage.

The Weyburn Wildlife Federation is holding its annual Fred Garner Memorial Wildlife Banquet and Trophy Night on March 11 at the Cugnet Centre.

President Tim Kerslake shared what's on the menu: Elk, moose, bear, whitetail and mule deer are just a few of the items.

There will also be bison, beef and pork available for those who don't want to eat the game.

And, as for the camouflage, this year a camo deep-freeze has been donated by Dr. Fong as a prize.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Co-op Outdoor Adventures. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. on March 11, and the banquet begins at 6:30 p.m.

However, get your tickets fast as only 300 are printed and last year's event sold out a month in advance.

Proceeds from the night go to funding for initiatives such as annually releasing around Walleye into Nickle Lake, supporting a youth camp in Northern Saskatchewan and the Hooked on Fishing-Not on Drugs (HOFNOD) program.

The night will also feature trophy awards for hunters and silent/live auctions.