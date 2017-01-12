What to do if you hit the ditch; Tips from CAA

With the intense cold Saskatchewan is experiencing CAA Saskatchewan has some tips for safe travels this winter.

"It's all part of the planning before we head out on the road. (What happens) if i'm stranded, if I'm stuck, if my car car isn't going to work, if I find that I'm in need some thing? I need to keep warm, I need to keep my passengers warm, what do I need?" said Christine Niemcyzk, director of communications for CAA.

Winter safety kits should include nonperishable food, water, blankets, candles and a way to light them, a phone charger, and extra warm clothes.

Niemczyk notes that snow on the road and highways can be hiding ice, which can unfortunately lead to vehicles hitting the ditch.

"If you do need to signal that you're in distress and need some help, we suggest you tie a brightly coloured cloth to the antennae or place it in a rolled up window," said Niemczyk.

According to CAA it is best to remain with the vehicle as temporary shelter until help arrives, running the engine only long enough to keep the chill out, but not enough to run out of fuel quickly. It's best to not exert yourself by attempting to dig or push the vehicle out.

Ensure that the exhaust pipe in not blocked to avoid carbon monoxide entering the vehicle.