Winter activities in Weyburn for the holiday season

SGI introducing fee increases in new year It's going to cost you more any time you deal with SGI in the coming year. The provincial crown corporation is increasing administrative fees, effective January 1st, 2017. The company is also adding…

Blizzard warning in effect for Boxing Day Christmas may be over, but a nasty weather system is not. Weyburn and surrounding communities are waking up on Boxing Day to a blizzard warning. The warning encompasses much of the Southeast corner…

Storm system on track to hit Southeast Saskatchewan Could it possible that Southeast Saskatchewan was more naughty than nice in 2016? If so, that could explain the Christmas surprise heading this way, prompting a Winter Storm Watch to be issued by…

The 2016 school years ends in success for Holy Family School Division The year of 2016 is ending on a positive note for the Holy Family Catholic School Division.

Opposition NDP hears courthouse concerns in Weyburn After community leaders had the opportunity to sit down with provincial Justice Minister Gordon Wyant Wednesday, they held a meeting with NDP justice critic Nicole Suarer Thursday morning. At the…

Richy Roy kicks off a magical Christmas in Weyburn What better way to spend the day off from school than to enjoy the magic of the holidays. Weyburn's Richy Roy provided a magic show at Haig School on Thursday afternoon for children from the…

Update: JAMS Christmas Dinner serving up generosity this Christmas December 21, 2016 The dinner will be held at Knox Hall on December 25 at 1:00 p.m. "The meaning of the JAMS Christmas is to get people out and to be able to have Christmas dinner with other people,"…

SaskTel's Weyburn employees supporting local non-profits For more than 60 years, employees of SaskTel have been giving back to the community. This year, through the TelCare program, Weyburn SaskTel will be donating $4,125 to five local organizations.

Community leaders begin talks with Ministry of Justice on Queen's Bench closure in Weyburn It will be business as usual - at least what is considered usual since the Court of Queen's Bench closed in Weyburn.

Video: Weyburn's Jones giving back to the community this Christmas Christmas is a time for giving, and members of the Weyburn community are thanking Brett Jones for his giant heart.

Weyburn EMS packing the ambulance for a good cause The Weyburn EMS is putting its ambulance to more good use this Christmas season.

A hairy situation at the border The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) have released some of their November highlights from the border crossing in Saskatchewan, including a rather hairy case. "On November 17 at North Portal we…

Adopt-A-Family a success once again The Weyburn Salvation Army is thanking the community for stepping up to help with one of their biggest programs of the year. Each Christmas, the Salvation Army runs a program called Adopt-A-Family,…