Young Fellows help out Salvation Army

A helping hand for the Weyburn Salvation Army, coming in the middle of the Christmas season. The Weyburn Young Fellows presented a cheque for $3,858 to the Salvation Army Tuesday morning.

Jeff Chessall, president of the club, explained the money was raised during the group's annual comedy nights, which were held earlier this year. “We donate $1,500 from the club, and then all the patrons from the night, the two nights, actually, Friday and Saturday, they kick in the difference for us.”

Jennifer Lorinczy is the community ministries coordinator for the Weyburn Salvation Army. She said the donation comes at a good time.

“It will help us keep us going all year long, “Lorinczy stated. “It will go definitely towards our Christmas programs. Whatever is not spent out of that, it’ll go into our food bank, and hopefully keep us stocked all year long.”

The donation comes at the same time the Young Fellows are finishing one of their major fundraisers for the year. They have finished up their tree lot for the year. Chessall said the sales were good this year, and he was pleased with the number of people from the community who came out to support them.