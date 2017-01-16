Weyburn Young Fellows take a bough

Volunteers with Weyburn's Young Fellows covered the city of Weyburn Sunday, gathering Christmas Trees.

The organization had asked people to set their trees onto the roadside, and that was the day for the Young Fellows to pick them up. "Everybody gathered for breakfast before we went out, and we basically came up with a game plan." organizer, Dion Aichele told Discover Weyburn.

Taylor Gonczy has his arms full.Groups of volunteers drove around the city. Some towed trailers, others just threw the trees into the back of their pickup trucks.

"We picked out different sectors of the city, and loaded them out here for mulching" added Aichele.

Aichele estimates they gathered 450 trees.

Weeks earlier, these same trees resided in the the Young Fellows lot, where they were sold by the service organization.

All of the money is returned to the community, as are the trees, which will be brought back in, in the form of mulch.

Until that time, they will remain in a pile, waiting for city crews to come along with their mulching machine.